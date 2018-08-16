Board of Education approves new school security plan

MANASQUAN — The school district will move forward with a new security plan, after board members voiced approval for the Threat Team Assessment program Tuesday night.

A safety presentation was made by Timothy Clayton, coordinator of security who formalized the Threat Team Assessment committee. It was followed by Rick Coppola, the principal at Manasquan High School [MHS], who described the new action plan for students who vape.

Mr. Clayton said the new assessment program for the school would cover all behavioral concerns, whether it be with concerning or dangerous threats or behavior, or depression, increased absenteeism, etc. The program comes from a recommendation from the Department of Homeland Security and the Secret Service.

He started by discussing the safety measures in place now at the school district — staff and police officers at the point of entry, security vestibules, an identification procedure, the district-wide emergency plan as well as a school crisis plan.

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.