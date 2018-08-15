Ellin Peterson Greene

Ellin Peterson Greene, 90, of Seabrook Retirement Community in Tinton Falls, formerly of Point Pleasant, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.

Ellin was born in Elizabeth, raised in Rahway and attended Rahway High School. She went on to attend Rutgers University-Douglass Campus where she