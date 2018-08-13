Shopping center in Heights closed due to flooding

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Flooding has caused the closure of the Spring Lake Heights Shopping Center, 2407 Route 71 in Spring Lake Heights.

According to the Spring Lake Heights Police Department Facebook page, the center was closed as of 2 p.m. on Monday. Although several business were trying to remain open, the flooding left very little parking and people had to wade through the water to get to the majority of the establishments.

According a man who identified himself only as part of the shopping center’s management, this is a problem that has been going on for years and has been getting steadily worse over the last 20 years.

He said that water from Polypod Brook, which runs next to the center, cannot flow through the pipe that lets it go under Route 71 and the train tracks. He said that debris that flows in the water clogs the pipes.

The water was flowing into the parking lot from the also flooded Route 71, covering the majority of the lot and was about halfway up the curb.

