Rain causes flooding on Route 35 in Belmar

BELMAR — The heavy rainfall that began early this morning has made the Shark River flood the Route 35 area of Belmar, according to the department of public works.

The road is closed with detours in place from Route 71 until 16th Avenue, the area of the L Street Beach and Maclearie Park. Several side streets are also closed.

Traffic is being detoured to Route 71 for cars traveling on the northbound side of Route 35. Traffic heading southbound side are being detoured onto Belmar Boulevard.

Police and department of public works vehicles are on the scene of the closures.

