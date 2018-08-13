State of emergency declared after heavy rains flood Brick [VIDEO]

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The township’s mayor said a state of emergency has been declared after nearly 100 residents had to be evacuated from their homes in Greenbriar I off Burnt Tavern Road Monday.

“We are declaring a state of emergency and hopefully that helps with any insurance issues,” Mayor John Ducey said as he surveyed flooding at the Greenbriar I senior community where dozens had to be evacuated in boats from their homes.

“This is a disaster and unexpected in an area that doesn’t normally flood.”

According to the mayor, the emergency declaration was officially made by Police Chief James Riccio.

Some 80 to 100 residents of Greenbriar I were being evacuated by emergency responders Monday due to flooding caused by torrential rains.

According to Chief Riccio, the residents — some being carried from their homes to rescue boats by responders — were being taken to the senior community’s clubhouse.

Water rescue boats from the Brick Township Underwater Rescue Squad and Point Borough First Aid Squad 35 responded. Also responding are Laurelton Fire Company and Breton Woods Fire Co. No. 1.

Witnesses on scene said rescue boats were picking residents up at their front doors,

Some residents required medical attention, including a woman who sustained a leg injury who was treated at the scene.

Angel Santos, a veteran and resident of Greenbriar I, said his house was flooded with four inches of rainwater.

“Everything in my house is underwater, including my toilet bowls,” Mr. Santos said.

“This is not a flood zone, which is why a lot of us moved here. I came from Lavallette after Superstorm Sandy to avoid this and here I am again.”

According to the National Weather Service a flash flood warning is in effect until 3:30 p.m. Monday in Brick and the area received over 5.5 inches of rainwater during the period from 8 a.m. to noon .