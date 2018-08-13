Flooding closes 28 roads, forces residents from several homes

WALL TOWNSHIP – Some 28 roads in Wall were shut by flooding from the rainstorm on Monday morning, Police Chief Kenneth Brown Jr. said, and police responded to about 114 weather-related calls from 8 a.m. to noon.

Most of the roads reopened after the rains subsided, but Allenwood Road near Hurley Pond and a part of Route 71 remained closed as of 3 p.m, he said.

Belmar Boulevard, Marconi Road, Route 138, Route 34, Allenwood Road and Hurley Pond Road were among the roads that flooded, Township Administrator Jeffry Bertrand said.

“You name it, it’s bad,” said.

Parts of Route 34 near the Allenwood Circle and near the Collingswood Circle were shut temporarily, Chief Brown said.

The worst area appeared to be the Butternut Road neighborhood, off Old Mill Road, Mr. Bertrand said. Butternut Road is adjacent to Hannabrand Brook.

Police, firefighters and Department of Public Works employees were helping evacuate residents out of their flooded homes on Butternut Road, and assisting with relocating them, Chief Brown said.

During the flooding, officers assisted several motorists out of their vehicles after they became stuck on flooded streets, he said.

The flooding caused erosion and some damage to Route 34 near Wall Speedway, and also to Allenwood Road near Hurley Pond, he said.

Two minor power outages occurred, on Marconi Road and on Route 35 at Ocean Road, Chief Brown said.

He said the township Office of Emergency Management was in charge of handling the flooding emergency. The Monmouth County Road Department and the state Department of Transportation assisted, he said.

Children attending summer camp at the Brookside School, 2135 Route 35, were forced to spend Monday morning indoors when the playground there flooded. The school also sits alongside Hannabrand Brook.

“We’ve never had it this bad on the front lawn,” Lynn Davila, co-director of the school, said.

She said the rubber-cushion matting on the playground was floating in the water, and school officials had to “rescue” a couple of picnic tables that were starting to float away.

