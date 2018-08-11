Rain disrupts Big Sea Day; concert and fireworks moved to Sunday

MANASQUAN — Big Sea Day plans for the later part of the afternoon Saturday have either been postponed or cancelled.

The concert and fireworks display scheduled for Saturday have been postponed to Sunday, Aug. 12, weather permitting. The concert by 9 South will be performed at 7:30 p.m. and the fireworks will commence at 9 p.m. Sunday.

Both the Tug-O-War and the Manasquan Idol singing competitions have been cancelled and will not held on Sunday, according to Beach Department officials. The Tug-O-War was cancelled due to a lack of participants and the singing competition was cancelled because the judges would not be available.

“Unfortunately, there wasn’t enough participation,” Erik Ertle, beach and recreation superintendent, said of the Tug-O-War. “We thought it was going to be a well attended event, but I guess it just didn’t happen this year, so we’ll try it again next year.”

The events were scheduled to run as part of the borough’s annual Big Sea Day event. The rain did not cancel out festivities in the earlier part of the day on Saturday, which started with a surfing competition at 7 a.m. followed by several other fun attractions including a fishing contest, beach games and activities, an animal display by New Logic Marine Science, children’s tattoos, art displays and a sandcastle contest.

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.