Driver arrested in Point Pleasant hit and run

POINT PLEASANT — A Point Pleasant woman has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run accident on Aug. 9 that left a 14-year-old cyclist in critical condition, according to the Point Pleasant Borough Police Department.

The arrest of the woman identified as the driver, Brittany Keifer, 26, of Point Pleasant, was made by Detective Joe Hynes, of the Point Pleasant Borough Police Department, on Friday, Aug. 10.

According to a press release from Point Pleasant police, Ms. Keifer was charged with fourth-degree assault by auto, third-degree leaving the scene of an accident with serious bodily injury, and received a motor vehicle summons for reckless driving and for leaving the scene of an accident involving injury as well as a motor vehicle summons for failure to report an accident.

She was released on a complaint summons, according to police.

The accident took place on Aug. 9 at about 10:30 p.m., when officers “responded to the area of Route 88 and Sunset Avenue for a report of a bicyclist struck,” the press release states.

The victim, a 14-year-old female bicyclist, received lacerations and head trauma and “was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in critical condition,” by Point Pleasant First Aid.

The release states the victim was cycling diagonally across Route 88 “mid-block when struck by the vehicle which was traveling east on Route 88 at the time of the crash.”

According to a press release from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, which responded to the scene, “The bicyclist was struck by the front passenger portion of the vehicle, which caused her to roll onto the windshield and hood of the vehicle.

“The vehicle’s driver callously continued driving after the impact, carrying the victim on the vehicle hood for a distance before she was thrown free of the vehicle. The black sedan then continued eastbound on Route 88 fleeing the scene,” the press release stated.

Officer Ryan Barker and Detective Hynes, of the Point Pleasant Police Department, conducted the crash investigation with assistance from members of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and Ocean County Sheriff’s Department CSI.