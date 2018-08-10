Zoning issues for yacht club and neighbors

Mantoloking — The borough’s planning board needs help.

The board needs a special commission to work out how the Mantoloking Yacht Club, located on Bay Avenue, should be zoned.

“I feel like I have not a recommendation to make except that this needs a subcommittee to figure out,” Jane White, president of the Mantoloking Planning Board, said after hearing over an hour-and-a-half of comments from members of the yacht club and neighbors at a board meeting on Aug. 3.

The yacht club has been appealing to the board to rezone their lot from residential to something that is more in line with their day-to-day operations.

Neighbors, on the other hand, want the lot the yacht club is on to remain a residential zone so they could keep tabs on any new construction that happens at the club.

In an effort to try to get both parties to come to an agreement, the board decided to create a subcommittee to focus on the issue.

“This is something slightly different from a committee of the board,” Ben Montenegro, attorney for the planning board, said.

“This is more of an ad hoc committee that will include members of the public.”

