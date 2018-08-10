Staub leads first official practice

POINT BORO — The Point Boro football team practiced what it preached in its first official practice on Monday.

“Start fast and finish strong,” is something the entire Panther program stresses each day. On Monday, Boro had the opportunity to begin their 2018 campaign with the first part of their motto. “Today was a solid opening day,” Staub said. “Today we started on a fast note. The kids were flying around and every player, as well as the coaches, were extremely excited to be out there.”

The opening practice was not the only first time for the Panthers with Staub having his first official practice as the head coach of the program.

It is also the first year Boro will be competing in the Liberty Division. The Panthers gathered around Staub on Monday as he addressed the team, setting the tone for what is to come.

“When you walk off that field, you have to be able to answer, you gave everything physically, emotionally, mentally to this program,” Staub said. “Get better.”

After graduating 15 players from last year’s team, many players had their first taste of varsity and some veteran players transitioned to their new roles. After leading the team in tackles with 97 last year, Garrett Romer used Monday to adapt into his role as quarterback.

Not just trying to fill out the physical role of the position, but Romer is also trying to be a leader for the Panthers.

“It was just about getting through our first practice, tried running the offense, I just had to get through it and be as clean as possible,” Romer said. “That was the first step.”

Trent LiVolsi played both sides of the ball last season, but competed as a defensive end and offensive lineman. This year, LiVolsi will be blocking in a different way and carrying the ball from the fullback position.

LiVolsi is still waiting to be cleared to play and spent the first practice, helping from the side. When the Panthers ran drills, he was right there, coaching his teammates.

“From the outside, I was able to step back and see how all the players were working through tough drills and the plays,” LiVolsi said. “From my point of view, everyone was working hard, everyone was trying their best and I think everyone is going to come together before the season starts.”

In 2017, Staub helped guide the Panthers’ triple option offense to averaging 32.5 points per game, the seventh most in the Shore Conference. Even though he will continue as the offensive coordinator this year, Staub took the time to see everything during the team’s practice.

It was not just Staub’s first day in a new position as Shane O’Connor is filling in as the defensive coordinator. It is a position that was held by last year’s head coach, Matt Cilento.

“It was great being more involved with the defense and helping assist Coach O’Connor,” Staub said, “He did an outstanding job. It’s truly a great feeling being able to coach football with some of your best friends.”

Rising senior John Nyugen returned to Boro after living in Florida the last two seasons and brought a lot of intensity to the early passing drills with Staub. Nyugen has not played football since his freshman year at Boro and transitioned himself back to the sport this summer

“It feels nice to be back with all my friends. I came back, not knowing what I was going to do and now I am starting defense,” Nyugen said. “We had mini camp and that helped me pick up on how to play this, how to play that. We have great coaches here now with Staub and he has been helping me.”

For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.