Mustangs prepare for early start to season

BRICK — Brick Memorial took the field for the first official day of practice on Monday, as the team looks to continue the success they had a year ago, with a different look.

Quarterback Tyler Sindel returns in the pocket as one of the main offensive threats for the Mustangs, but Memorial had to adjust not only to new running backs, but a new opening game opponent for the first time in a decade.

“It was a good first day of practice. The tempo was good, the energy was good and I’m encouraged,” said head coach Walt Currie. “Our kids knew what to do. You can see a couple of times they got a little fatigued and forgot assignments. When we get in better shape as camp goes along, those mistakes will be cut to a minimum.”

With the first game of the season scheduled one week ahead of their old schedule, the Mustangs are learning their offensive and defensive plays earlier in preseason camp. However, just because the coaching staff is introducing their play book earlier in the summer does not mean they are preparing for their season opener any differently.

“It makes day one harder, but at the same time we’ve been working all summer,” Currie said.

“It’s pretty similar,” Sindel added. “We’re really emphasizing working hard and making sure the simple things are done first. If you finish the simple things, you’ll be alright.”

With the first week of practice in the books, the Mustangs will continue to prepare for a busy season ahead, starting with their first scrimmage of the summer against Ocean Township, Raritan and Jackson Liberty at Ocean on Aug. 15, at 5 p.m. Their first home scrimmage will be the following Monday, Aug. 20, against Piscataway at 10 a.m. and their final scrimmage before live game action is against Williamstown on Thursday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m.