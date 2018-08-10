Driver sought in Point Pleasant hit and run

POINT PLEASANT — Local law enforcement agencies are searching for the driver of a black sedan that struck and critically injured a 14-year-old female bicyclist Thursday evening.

According to a press release from Capt. Robert Lokerson of the Point Pleasant Police Department, at approximately 10:31 p.m. Aug. 9, “officers responded to the area of Route 88 and Sunset Avenue for a report of a bicyclist struck.”

Upon arrival officers discovered the bicyclist suffered several injuries including lacerations and head trauma.

“The bicyclist was crossing the road diagonally across Route 88 mid-block when struck by the vehicle, which was traveling east on Route 88 at the time of the crash,” according to the release.

A press release from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, which responded to the scene, added the vehicle may have front end and windshield damage.

“The bicyclist was struck by the front passenger portion of the vehicle, which caused her to roll onto the windshield and hood of the vehicle,” the release states.

“The vehicle’s driver callously continued driving after the impact, carrying the victim on the vehicle hood for a distance before she was thrown free of the vehicle.

“The black sedan then continued eastbound on Route 88 fleeing the scene.”

The victim was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center by the Point Pleasant Borough First Aid Squad where she remains in critical condition, according to authorities.

Officer Ryan Barker and Detective Joe Hynes, of the Point Pleasant Police Department, conducted the crash investigation with the assistance from members of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and Ocean County Sheriff’s Department CSI.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Joe Hynes at 732-892-0060 or the prosecutor’s office at 732-929-2027 Ext. 3257.

To remain anonymous, contact the Point Pleasant Police Tips Line at 732-892-0060 and ask for the TIPS line to leave a message.

