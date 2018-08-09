Sea Girt 5K fundraiser drew record participation

SEA GIRT — Last weekend’s 27th Sea Girt 5K fundraising event enjoyed record participation.

According to race director Mike D’Altrui, nearly 1,900 runners competed in the 5K and the children’s race drew 250 young participants.

This year, the 5K raised money for melanoma research and the Sea Girt Recreation Department.

“We have a great town that people love to visit, but also we have a lot of residents year round that pitch in and if they don’t volunteer, they’ll participate,” said Mr. D’Altrui, who has been the race director for 13 years. “It’s grown steadily this whole time and now it is bigger than it ever has been.”

The Sea Girt 5K has raised more than $400,000 for both the town’s recreation department and secondary charities over the past 13 years, he said. Last weekend’s race added about $40,000 to that total, raising an estimated $35,000 for the recreation department and $5,000 for the Melanoma Research Foundation.

Melanoma research was chosen as this year’s secondary fundraising cause in order to raise awareness of skin cancer in this beach town.

