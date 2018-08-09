Police Chief Terence Mahon announces his retirement

Chief Mahon, who was an accounting major in college, said he will be joining a small company in Middletown as an accountant.

Chief Mahon said he has recommended two potential successors to the board of commissioners, which is expected to make the final selection.

The two are Lt. Michael Harr and Sgt. Tim McGrath.

Chief Mahon said he has begun meeting with Commissioner Frank Gorman, who announced the retirement on July 23, to discuss the selection and transition.

