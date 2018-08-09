Papalia finds strength in small roster

POINT BEACH — Frank Papalia’s first official practice as the Point Beach football coach was different than what he was used to in the last four years.

A former assistant coach at Rumson-Fair Haven, Papalia recalls coaching a team with 95 kids. About 30 players took the field at Antrim Elementary on Wednesday.

“You don’t have the depth here, at Rumson, everybody played one way,” Papalia said. “It is not just about the top guys, it is about the entire team and developing them, making sure to develop those younger kids, no matter what your level of ability is and those younger kids are showing improvement. To me, that makes a better team.”

Low numbers is not a challenge Papalia is used to, but one he gladly accepts. He is going from being one of 15 coaches on staff at Rumson, to the head coach with four other assistant coaches.

He prides himself on being a coach who looks at the team as a whole. With Beach being a Group I school, the Garnet Gulls are the type of team Papalia wants to coach.

“It’s fun, I actually enjoy it,” Papalia said. “I have always been the guy who wants to coach up each kid and sometimes at Rumson there were so many kids, but here you have such a big impact on every single kid and our staff feels the same way.”

With the graduation of 14 seniors last year, including quarterback Luke Frauenheim, John Nista, Tony Lipari, Josh Yates and Chris Webber, many younger players tried to make an impact in their first practice.

Throughout the beginning stages of practice, Papalia commended many of his inexperienced players on their technique and drive.

“We know some of the older guys are pretty good players, but some of the younger guys took a step forward, some of the freshmen stepped up,” Papalia said. “Most schools, freshmen won’t play with the varsity kids, but they are and they are having the confidence, translating their technique over to the team and making us better. I was really impressed by that.”

Senior guard and defensive end Matt Van Schoick and the rest of Beach’s line brings the most experience back for the Gulls. After the team spent the first day going over technique, speed and defensive formations, Van Schoick likes where his teammates are at up to this point.

“The line and skill positions are all coming together really well,” Van Schoick said. “Everyone is getting better and we need to keep focusing.”

Jason Sherlock spent his first official practice as a rising junior trying to transition to the quarterback position. A safety and wide receiver last season, Sherlock is still learning the offense. Among other potential quarterbacks for the Gulls, Sherlock took reps throughout the practice, building up his confidence in the team’s triple-option offense.

“I think today was very important because I am getting more comfortable with these coaches. I really like these coaches,” Sherlock said. “I feel very protected with my line and I just feel good at it, getting more comfortable. The triple option is a little confusing, but everyday it is just getting easier.”

For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.