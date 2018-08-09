Mad Hatter stays strong and true to its local roots

Superstorm Sandy swept through shore communities wiping away anything in its path nearly six years ago, but for many business owners rebuilding is something that’s still ongoing today. Ever since Sea Bright landmark Mad Hatter was flooded during the hurricane, the Kelly family has done everything in their power to rebuild and come back bigger and better than ever.

A LONG TIME COMING

While the history of the Mad Hatter dates back for years on its own, the establishment itself has been a local gathering spot since the early 1900s. According to owner Scott Kelly, back at its inception it was a Swedish dance bar.

“So it’s always been something that was close to the town,” said Kelly. Scott and wife Amy Kelly purchased the Mad Hatter in 2006 making sure the restaurant stayed true to its community roots with live music and menu favorites.

Construction for the Mad Hatter began last August when they drove their first pile. They demoed in October, but after a neighbor filed an appeal to stop the project, construction slowed down a bit.

In May the judge dismissed the court case and the green light was bright for construction to continue. While the new building is much larger than the original Mad Hatter, with new offerings and styles, the Mad Hatter that people knew and loved will still be first and foremost.

Today offering something for everyone at the Sea Bright fixture remains top on Kelly’s list.

“And that really is what was the key to our success before,” said Kelly. “We had a little bit for everybody and we’ll continue with that too.”

“This is going to be for the average person,” said Dean Langella, president of Restaurant Equipment Club. “So they’re going to have everything, Sunday brunch, a little bit of everything and keep it cheap and keep it good and keep them coming back. A place that’s affordable, you can go two, three times a week.”

Restaurant Equipment Club, a division of Singer Equipment, has been instrumental throughout the rebuilding process. Langella is the lead project manager on the Mad Hatter project and Andrew Hill is the assistant project manager.

Other core members on the project are contractors Longview Construction with Edward Jones, Vice President Bill O’Leary and Gary Ramire, Project Manager. Maxey Hayse Design Studios with Susan Pitaccio, Principal is the interior designers behind the project. The architect on the project is Architrave Group, PC with Gerry Spanola as the lead architect.

THE NEW MAD HATTER

According to Kelly, five-and-a-half years ago they sat down with their designer Susan and the whole concept for this project was to make it feel like a beach house and a place to go and hang out that felt like your own beach house.

“When you see the renderings it looks like a big home on the water and that was kind of the concept, the goal that we were going for,” said Kelly. “It’s a house for everybody to hang out.

“Couldn’t change the name of Mad Hatter because that was already legendary,” Kelly added with a laugh. “But it was the whole concept.”

The walkway on the first floor of the building will lead you straight to the boardwalk and the idea for that level caters to beachgoers with grab n’ go food options to take with you to the beach.

While each floor of the three story building has a different feel, it was important to Kelly to keep things super casual and keep Mad Hatter favorites at the core.

“We were known for our thin crust pizza, that was number one,” he said ‘Our food that we’re going to be able to have here is going to be all ends.”

Kelly explained that customers will have the ability to pick and choose their price point with options to get a high-end steak or choose from a full selection of seafood, but also get the thin crust pizza or a burger.

According to Kelly, the new pizza oven was a little concerning at first, since it is a different type of oven and this pizza is their baby. With the new oven they were able to hone in at the right temperature and have the pizzas coming out perfect.

“I think it’s even going to be better than what we were doing before,” said Kelly.

While the pizza was at the forefront, that wasn’t the only thing from the pre-Sandy Mad Hatter the Kelly family wanted to keep for their longtime customers.

“We wanted to keep our home growing,’ he added. ‘We were known for our popcorn, our popcorn machine, free popcorn for the kids and we’re going to do that same thing.

‘I mean, again, it was important to include a lot of these things. But now the views are just … for me it’s still breathtaking when I look out there.”

Each floor has its own view of the beach and ocean and the views are nothing shy of incredible. In addition to the various views, each floor has a different vibe as well. Kelly admits that he’s curious to see where the clientele takes them, but the different feel of each level is their mindset.

POST-SANDY TOWN

For the Kelly family, the town of Sea Bright isn’t just where they built their business, it’s where they built their family and home.

“I’ve lived in Sea Bright, my wife and I and we’ve been here, my kids are fourth generation in the house that we’re in right now,” explained Kelly. “So, yeah, my dad grew up here. So we kind of know what we’re looking to do.”

And while the summer months bring more visitors to the town, the basis of the original Mad Hatter and now the rebuild remains all things locals.

“We know the town, we know the area and we didn’t really want to deviate much from that because we are a huge local hangout,” he said. “I mean, people around here after Labor Day were like, ‘Phew, we can finally go back to the Mad Hatter again,’ come back home again and then football starts and everyone kind of really hangs out here.

“Our locals are number one and the rest you know they fill in the space, but that’s who we want to take care of. We built this… with the locals in mind.”