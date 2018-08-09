Borough Council elects Kevin Higgins as mayor

LAKE COMO — Councilman Kevin Higgins was sworn in as mayor at the council meeting at borough hall on Tuesday night, Aug. 7.
After a nomination from Councilwoman Virginia Kropac, Mr. Higgins was unanimously elected as mayor by council members Hawley Scull, Virginia Kropac and Chris D’Antuono.
Lake Como Democratic Municipal Chair Michael Ryan submitted a letter to council listing three candidates for mayor, which included his name, Councilman Kevin Higgins and Council President Doug Witte.
Mr. Higgins was appointed to serve until Dec. 31, 2018, filling the vacancy left by the resignation of mayor emeritus Brian Wilton, who left in early July to serve as an attorney on the staff of New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.
