Borough Council elects Kevin Higgins as mayor

LAKE COMO — Councilman Kevin Higgins was sworn in as mayor at the council meeting at borough hall on Tuesday night, Aug. 7.

After a nomination from Councilwoman Virginia Kropac, Mr. Higgins was unanimously elected as mayor by council members Hawley Scull, Virginia Kropac and Chris D’Antuono.

Lake Como Democratic Municipal Chair Michael Ryan submitted a letter to council listing three candidates for mayor, which included his name, Councilman Kevin Higgins and Council President Doug Witte.