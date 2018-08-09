Catch the spirit of distilling in New Jersey

Signature cocktails with unique flavors and ingredients are also increasing in popularity and the basis of a perfectly crafted cocktail is a perfectly distilled spirit. In addition to endless breweries, New Jersey is home to several distilleries that specialize in various spirits and Monmouth and Ocean counties are even home to a few of their own. Whether you’re partial to a carefully crafted smooth vodka or prefer a taste of the islands with finely made coconut rum, Monmouth and Ocean counties have a distillery for you.

Natives of the Jersey Shore know perfectly well that local pride is as real as local summer. In the world of spirits it probably comes as no surprise that when walking into your local liquor store and scanning the vodka options most are not local at all.

NJ Beach Badge Vodka is here to change that and to support local New Jersey, crafted in small batches at Copper Kettle Spirits in Freehold. Ken McCartin, Steve Loures and Gus Menocal are the men behind the Distillery Crew and deem themselves “Red, White and Blue Collar Guys.”

The small batches of vodka produced use high quality local products that allow them to support local New Jersey farmers. According to NJ Beach Badge Vodka’s story on their site, they are Artisan Craft Distillers who favor domestic Main Street over foreign mass-produced products.

Showcasing the best of the Garden State, NJ Beach Badge Vodka and Spirit of NJ Vodka, the distillery’s award-winning vodkas are made slowly with purpose in New Jersey for people who love New Jersey. Copper Kettle Spirits was voted 2018 Best Vodka Distillery in New Jersey by New York International Spirits Competition.

At Island Beach Distillery in Forked River, it’s always the rum place and rum time with tours, tastings and purchases of their Island Beach Rum offered Monday, Thursday and Friday from 5 to 9 p.m., Saturday from 1 to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m.

At the distillery Island Beach Rum, drinks using rum flavors such as banana, coconut and pineapple are always flowing. Head to the distillery and take the tour, see the new still, take part in a tasting, have an Island Beach Rum drink and bring some Island Beach Rum home with you.

The fun doesn’t stop at the rum, the distillery often brings in various food vendors and food trucks for guests to grab a bite to pair with their favorite Island Beach Rum drink like the Dark & Stormy, Rum Punch, Island Breeze, Blue Hawaiian and more.

In addition to the distillery itself, you can find the rum at Lacey Liquors, JR’s, Bum Rogers and more. Stop into the distillery for Island vibes and Island Beach Rum. Don’t miss out on visiting the only distillery in Ocean County.