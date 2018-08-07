Little Free Library gets new chapter

POINT PLEASANT — Mere days after telling homeowners to take it down, a Little Free Library has received a reprieve from borough officials.

On Tuesday, Hardenburg Avenue residents Peter and Grace Hagemeyer announced the Little Free Library they placed outside their home on July 29 could remain standing with some conditions.

“So we were cited on two ordinance violations and I worked with the borough administrator and … so we’re okay keeping it, we just have to shift it so it is at least 10 feet from the curb,” Mr. Hagemeyer said Aug. 7.

Borough officials confirmed the news in an interview Tuesday afternoon.

“You just can’t have it within 10 feet of the right-a-way,” Borough Administrator Frank Pannucci Jr. said.

“The issue was never about the library. The issue was about where [they] put it.”

In the Friday, Aug. 3 edition, The Ocean Star had first published the news the homeowners had received a notice about a complaint that was filed against the structure.

