At Barnegat Bay, NJ legislators slam SCOTUS nominee

BRICK TOWNSHIP — U.S. Senators Cory Booker and Bob Menendez and U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone, all Democrats, used the Barnegat Bay as a backdrop to state their environmental objections to U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

“New Jersey gets a tremendous amount of it’s revenue from tourism, one of the most important parts of our heritage if you grew up in New Jersey,” Sen. Booker said at Trader’s Cove Marina on Monday.

“This is what is at risk, incredible communities this like [Brick] that generate income for our entire state and opportunities for our entire state are part of our heritage.”

Sen. Menendez said he fears Mr. Kavanaugh’s confirmation by the U.S. Senate would have a detrimental effect on environmental cases.

Mr. Kavanaugh was nominated by President Trump to fill a seat vacated by Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, who retired from the court on July 31 after 30 years on the bench.

Environmental groups, including Clean Water Action and the New Jersey Sierra Club, were also represented at the press conference and voiced their opposition to the Republican president’s second Supreme Court nomination.

“Donald Trump is trying to stack the Supreme Court with one of the worst nominees ever,” Jeff Tittel, director of the New Jersey Chapter of the Sierra Club, said. “His administration is trying to undo decades of progress in appointing a judge who sides with corporate power and polluters over the government or the people every time.”

For more on this story, read read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.