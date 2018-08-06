Elks move beer fest to Point Borough

POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant Elks Lodge 1698 has taken the borough up on its offer to host the lodge’s beer garden fundraiser a short distance up the street from the spot where it had been held for two decades.

In a Facebook post, the lodged announced the “Point Pleasant Elks in the Park” will take place Sept. 15 at the Arnold Avenue Park from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Welcoming a change of venue to Point Pleasant Elks annual Oktoberfest we’ve changed the name to ElkFest!! There will still be fun for the whole family, food, beer, and live entertainment including but not limited to the Jukebox Legends,” the post reads.

The Elks were denied permits needed to present Oktoberfest, which has been held in the fall for more than 20 years in conjunction with the Point Pleasant Beach Chamber of Commerce’s Festival of the Sea.

Point Borough officials stepped up to help the Lodge keep the annual event, which helps fund many of the Elks’ charitable programs, after permits were denied to hold the long-running festival in Point Pleasant Beach.

Member Vincent Barrella confirmed the news Monday afternoon.

“On Sept. 15, the same day as we would normally have Oktoberfest, we’re having the Elks Fest which is going to be on Arnold Avenue and Trenton Avenue at the park in Point Pleasant Borough,” he said.

“That is due to the generosity and caring of Mayor [Robert] Sabosik and the Point Pleasant Borough Council and the people in Point Boro.”

“We are honored to help this local organization which helps special needs children and veterans,” Mayor Sabosik said Aug. 6.

“We had a department head meeting together with our police chief and we all agreed … that this was the best thing to do to help them have their event.

“We feel it will perfectly [fit] at the Arnold Avenue property and we are really excited to have this great event, helping them achieve their financial success.”

