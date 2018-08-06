Charles N. Lorusso Sr., 90, of Belmar, passed away peacefully at home on August 3, 2018, fulfilling his wish to join his beloved Mary.
Charlie was born in Belmar and lived there until his passing. He was a parishioner of the Church of Saint Rose in Belmar. He was employed by W. C
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)