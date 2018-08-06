Charles N. Lorusso Sr.

Charles N. Lorusso Sr., 90, of Belmar, passed away peacefully at home on August 3, 2018, fulfilling his wish to join his beloved Mary.

Charlie was born in Belmar and lived there until his passing. He was a parishioner of the Church of Saint Rose in Belmar. He was employed by W. C