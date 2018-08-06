Bradley Beach man charged in Ocean Township bank robbery

BRADLEY BEACH — Bradley Beach resident Spiros Bardis, 31, was arrested and charged Friday, Aug. 3, with second-degree robbery in connection with a bank robbery in Ocean Township, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s office announced Monday.

According to a press release issued by Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni, investigators from his office and the Ocean Township Police Department responded following a robbery at the Bank of America, at 1100 Route 35, in Ocean Township, on July 31.

“The investigation revealed that at 10:18 a.m. a male entered the bank wearing a motorcycle helmet and passed a note to one of the tellers demanding money. The teller turned over approximately $700 before the male fled the scene on a white motorcycle,” the press release said.

Mr. Bardis, who is being held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institute, could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in a New Jersey state prison if convicted of the crime.

He is scheduled for a detention hearing at 9 a.m. on Aug. 8 in front of Monmouth County Superior Court Judge James J. McGann.

