Youth Academy puts focus on police work

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A group of 25 young, dedicated campers recently graduated as the inaugural class of the Point Pleasant Beach Police Department Youth Academy.

The five-day summer youth police camp, held July 23 to 27, drew on the collective experience of the borough’s first responders.

“It was an amazing experience to work with the kids and see them build confidence in just one week. None of us will ever forget class number one,” said Detective Derek O’Neill, who organized the week’s activities including military drills, self-defense tactics and physical fitness exercises.

“I’m very proud of all the dedication, planning, and implementation of this camp from all of my officers, especially Detective O’Neill who was tasked with leading this program. I think we can all say that Detective O’Neill did an outstanding job,” said Chief Joseph Michigan.

Nick Vitale, 13, was a participant in the camp and said that it made him appreciate the police department’s efforts.

“I have so much more appreciation for the police officers and what they go through during the academy,” he said.

“I want to be a police officer when I’m older so I felt like this was a good start,” Nick added.

Based at the G. Harold Antrim Elementary School, the camp was open to residents entering sixth, seventh and eighth grades.

From the very first day, the campers were learning about a range of police-related topics. To cap off the day, K-9 Officers Paschal Drew and Kyle Boturla, along with K-9 officers for Point Borough PD Travis Popiel and Jeff Johnson and Ocean County Fire Marshal John Pasola with their K-9 partners, put on a demonstration of their teamwork.

K-9s Loki, Tyson, Juno, Kaya and Sammy all showed off their crucial skills to the youngsters.

