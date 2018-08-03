Pirates, Panthers, Giants bond over football

EAST RUTHERFORD — As an unofficial kickoff to football season, the Point Pleasant Pirates Challenger football team, along with members of the Point Boro Panthers, had their gridiron dreams come true when they met the No. 2 overall NFL Draft pick and New York Giant running back Saquon Barkley on Sunday, July 29.

The Pirates and Panthers were invited to the Giants training camp for the second consecutive year as the NFL team’s personal guests.

The Point-based group not only met Barkley but reunited with pal and Giants starting quarterback Eli Manning. “My heart sank and my body froze.

It was amazing meeting [Barkley],” Pirates player Jordan Serra said. “When we saw Eli it was like, ‘Wow, it’s great to see you again,’ but it was really cool to experience it with my brothers on the football team.”

The Pirates, Panthers and family rented a bus and made their way up to the Quest Diagnostics Training Center where they watched the Giants practice.

The group waited for a scheduled meet and greet, which not only included Manning and Barkley, but all of the rostered quarterbacks, offensive linemen and more.

“To just watch the interactions and my guys get all jittery as Barkley was getting closer and closer was amazing,” Pirates head coach Dan Richards said. “To see their smiles and them moving to get into a position to be close to these NFL guys they see on TV was amazing because at one point it was like, ‘Now they’re here. Now they’re talking to us and shaking our hands.’”

The Giants, Pirates and Panthers have an ongoing relationship after Pirates parent Barry Ruggiero made the call to the Giants camp last summer, before the team met Manning for the first time.

“It was just a continuation of last year but with more bells and whistles,” Richards said. “All [the Giants] said was they were going to do the same thing as last year, because they can never guarantee who will come up to us.

“Then the players all came up whipping out the sharpies and got ready to sign everything, they just went down the line.”