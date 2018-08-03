‘Piracy’ in the park — but just for fun

POINT PLEASANT — An evening of swordfights, duels and cannon fire gave landlubbers and buccaneers a taste of the Golden Age of Piracy when the crew of the Valhalla commandeered Riverfront Park Aug. 1.

Valhalla’s Pirates, led by Capt. Charles W. Black — portrayed by local chiropractor Charles Waldron — gave families an evening of swashbuckling fun Wednesday in an event that has become a highly anticipated summer favorite.

“This is our first time coming here and it was awesome,” Alana Hunt said. “It is such a cool event that they do. It is pretty neat the way it all worked out.”

Riverfront Park was packed with children and parents, many dressed in pirate garb sporting bandanas with crossbones and swords, eye patches, hooks, captain’s hats and more, that added to the evening of seafaring fun.

Skits performed at the seventh annual “Pirates in the Park” event offered young lasses and mates an inside look at the world of piracy, which flourished from 1670 to 1730.

During the show, children were not only taught how to properly duel, but came aboard the Valhalla for a swordfighting master class taught by navigator/sailmaster Jean Marquis.

