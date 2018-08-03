Late ocean champion honored

LAVALLETTE — Back in 1989, pollution in the Atlantic Ocean was a major issue for borough resident Frank Livelli. Nearly 30 years later he has been honored for his efforts to combat it.

Mr. Livelli was awarded the Surfing Stewardship Award posthumously by the New Jersey Surfing Hall of Fame [NJSHOF] for his leadership in the campaign to shut down a discharge pipe spewing chemicals into the ocean off Ortley Beach.

“Ultimately, our selection committee decided that Frank Livelli was most deserving. In short, there is not a single surfer in the State of New Jersey who was not impacted by Frank’s efforts. We will forever be indebted to him and his supporters,” said Samantha Keown, executive shoreline director of NJSHOF.

Mr. Livelli, who died in 1995, was honored July 13 for his environmental activism that ultimately culminated in the signing of Bill S-128 in 1989 by Gov. Thomas Kean, ending the direct ocean discharge of private industrial waste.

His granddaughter, Kathleen Livelli, gratefully accepted the award, citing her grandfather’s favorite prayer, the Prayer of St Francis of Assisi, as being an ever-present beacon for Frank throughout his life.

Kathleen was accompanied by her mother, Joanne Livelli, her aunt, Carol Livelli, and longtime family friend Joyce Hornung.

