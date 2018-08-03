Haviland making hockey dreams a reality

MIDDLETOWN — It was a hot steamy day in July and outside the Middletown Ice World, a group of young hockey players were running in the parking lot, watched over by a trainer. Inside, where it was comfortably cool, a group of older skaters were working on drills on the ice under the guidance of coaches who included George Haviland.

The players on the ice all had connections to the New Jersey Titans Youth Hockey Club which is run out of the Middletown Ice World, they were college players and players with professional contracts. The players running in the parking lot could walk into the building and see the type of player they dream about being in the near future.

The concept and opportunity to pursue hockey dreams through the New Jersey Titans Youth Hockey Club was built by the 54-year-old Haviland who is from Wall. Haviland is the hockey director of the Titans.

FAMILY TRADITION

Haviland grew up in a hockey family, his father George Sr., coached and his brothers, Rich and Mike all played. The problem was when a player growing up in Monmouth County 40 years ago wanted to try to play in college the opportunities in the area pretty much dried up.

“Having gone through it there were zero opportunities for me as a young player,’’ said Haviland.

Mike went to Canada to pursue his hockey dreams, played Junior Hockey before going to Elmira College. Haviland At the time the only player who stayed home and made the jump to Division I college was Jim Dowd, who went on to have a long career in the NHL.

“Everybody was going away,’’ said George Haviland. “Jim Dowd was the only guy who stuck around, but he was a freak of nature. He was one in a million.’’

It seems fitting Dowd now is one of the Titans coaches and his son Jimmy played for the Junior Titans North American League team and is committed to play at Penn State University.

Haviland started the Junior Titans hockey program with a vision of providing area ice hockey players with a path to college. That vision is now a reality for Haviland and the Titans. It is also an expensive one, he acknowledges.

“There is a lot going on to operate this thing,’’ he said. “If you want to be a professional and be treated professionally you have to pay for that service. That is why the cost is high. It cost the players a lot of money to play here.’’

PAYING TO PLAY

The cost ranges from $2,100 to $7,500 a year, producing more than $2.5 million in revenue for the organization in 2017, according to its nonprofit tax filing with the Internal Revenue Service. [IRS]

“I don’t think we are like your standard non-profit youth organization,’’ said Haviland, who is paid an annual salary of $96,784. “We are far from a recreational organization. “We have a large asset the club owns that we have to support. It cost a lot of money to provide professionalism and to provide a specialized operation most people don’t have … It cost a lot of money to have this elite facility and have elite coaches here.’’

Use of the facility — the Middletown Ice Rink — cost the Junior Titans $214,157 last year. Another $476,911 was paid to Ice World Consulting —which Haviland also manages — for the services of coaches, referees and other personnel.

For the program’s stated purpose of helping aspiring college and professional hockey players realize their dreams, Haviland believes the money is well spent. The top level Junior Titans team, which plays in the North American Hockey League has college commitments for 17 out of a possible 17, looking to play in college. It is a first for the program.

When he first started George was supposed to coach 12-year-olds and his brother Mike was to coach the 18-year-old junior team, But Mike was hired as an assistant coach for the Trenton Titans in the East Coast Hockey League. George took over the Junior team, which was named the Junior Titans.

“We had a junior team and three youth teams under it,’’ said George Haviland. “That was it.’’ The Junior Titans have 24 teams now, not including the North American League team, while the Trenton Titans…they no longer exist. George Haviland coached the Junior Titans first Junior team to a strong finish during the 1998-99 season.

“We were a bronze medalist at nationals and we had three guys play Division I from that team,’’ said George Haviland.

Mike Haviland went from coaching with his brother to eventually working as an assistant coach in the NHL, where he won a Stanley Cup with the Chicago Blackhawks. He is now the head coach at Colorado College.

DEEP ROOTS

George picked a different hockey path and has established deep roots in the hockey community in the Shore Conference.

“I felt I was better served helping the younger guys achieve their goals,’’ said George Haviland. “I think I have been able to develop young men get to the college ranks, the junior ranks and the NHL and sustain it.’’

Whenever he has seen a hockey void in the area, Haviland and the Junior Titans have tried to fill it. The Junior Titans started a girls ice hockey program, coincided with two of his daughters, Jessica and Brianna getting involved in the sport. The Junior Titans have four girls teams and Jessica, [Hamilton College] and Brianna, [Elmira] are both playing in college along with several of their Junior Titans teammates.

When George Haviland felt his top level players were not getting enough chances at the next level, the Junior Titans acquired a North American Hockey League franchise. The team is a top level Junior team, [under-20], that is a feeder league for college programs. The 2017-2018 team had players from England, Russia and Sweden as well as 10 states outside of New Jersey. A total of 10 players were from New Jersey.

The Junior Titans North American Team is heading into its fourth season.

BIG IMPACT ON PLAYERS

Tommy Panico, who graduated from Wall High School in 2012 and finished last season playing in the American Hockey League, [one level below the NHL], was Haviland’s inspiration to get involved in the North American Hockey League. Panico never got the chance to play for the Junior Titans NAHL team, but he appreciates the effort of Haviland getting him to the next level.

“While growing up on the Shore where there were not many hockey options locally, I was lucky enough to be able to enhance my development through my youth years with the Titans,’’ said Panico. “Coach George played a big role in my hockey career and where I am currently today. Coach George took time both on and off the ice to help me grow as both a player and an individual. He always showed a lot of interest in his players and would go out of his way to help get them to the next level.’’

Panico played for the Titans from 2007 to 2012 and will be going to the American Hockey League’s Bridgeport Sound Tigers training camp in September.

It is not just about the highest level players, but the progression of players from the youngest ages. Larry Hooper, who graduated from Wall High School in June after a stellar career with the Crimson Knights is a perfect example of a ‘life long’ Junior Titan. Hooper started with the Junior Titans when he first started playing hockey at six years old.

“It is a huge part of me and always will be some of my best friends I have known in my life I met through the Titans,’’ said Hooper. “The development here is unbelievable. The coaches and in this organization and the development they lay out for you. If you put the work in they are there to help you. I grew and grew and they helped me develop. I grew into a Triple AAA player and now I am going to college.’’ Hooper will be playing hockey at the University of Delaware.

A big part of the development and hockey experience for Hooper and players like him was allowing him to play high school hockey as well as travel hockey.

“It is really about the development of the kid and the development of the hockey player,’’ said Haviland. “I think high school is a huge important part of the success and the confidence of a young kid going into high school. We encourage our guys to play high school hockey and we get our of the way.’’

Haviland has his players involved in the community off the ice. The Junior team was part of an anti-bullying program in Middletown Elementary Schools and also put together blessing bags, which contain some daily essentials and handed them out to the homeless in New York City.

“There is a lot going on here, it is not guys just dropping bags and playing hockey,’’ said Haviland.

Haviland wants to give players a chance to compete in the sport he loves and grow as players and people in the process.

“I have a problem telling kids they are not good enough to play hockey,’’ said Haviland. “A kid wants to play hockey he should play hockey. We are here to help we want kids to play hockey.’’

It is a full-time year round job for Haviland who coaches four Titans teams which often means eight hours on the ice and 15-hour days. He is quick to credit his wife Lisa. “It has grown into something that is bigger than I ever would have thought,’’ said Haviland. “She has been so supportive, Lisa, she has enabled me to grow this thing the way it should have been grown.’’