Brick school budget cuts hit home

Brick Township — Members of the Brick Board of Education expressed anger at lawmakers in Trenton this week for taking $1.9 million in state aid from the district.

Residents who attended the special meeting on Tuesday, July 31, however, directed their anger at the elected officials in front of them.

At the special meeting, members on the dais voted unanimously to cut six teacher positions, two supervisor positions and take $1.3 million from the surplus fund in order to make up the $1.9 million decrease in state aid for 2018-2019.

“If these were positions that were needed for our students, why did you decide to balance the budget by eliminating those positions?” Karyn Cusanelli, a resident and parent, asked.

Superintendent of Schools Gerard Dalton answered her question, saying the district had to show it was making desperate cuts in order to show lawmakers how much the district is struggling.

“The guidance that we had been given in order to make our application for emergency relief was that we needed to consider things that showed that this is an emergency,” he said, adding school officials spent a week going through the budget trying to find other areas to cut.

“Based on the tightness of the budget we had already gone with; we looked at supplies, we looked at capital projects and we looked at various other areas and we still couldn’t come up with the funds,” he said.

