Motorist killed in crash with Sheriff’s Office truck

WALL TOWNSHIP – A Neptune City man was killed when the car he was driving collided with a large Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office truck on Belmar Boulevard on Wednesday, Aug. 1.

The two officers in the rig were not injured in the accident, which happened at the intersection of Belmar Boulevard and Adrienne Road around 1:50 p.m.

The victim, Antonio Ramos, 56, was pronounced dead about an hour later at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, according to State Police, who are leading the investigation into the accident.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Mr. Ramos was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima south on Adrienne Road, State Police said, when he failed to stop and yield to traffic. His car entered the intersection and was struck on the left side by the front of the Sheriff’s Office truck, a 2010 Spartan that was heading west on Belmar Boulevard, State Police said.

The driver of the truck, Sheriff’s Officer William Fancher, 57, and his passenger, Sheriff’s Officer Christopher Piney, 53, were traveling from a training demonstration conducted in Belmar.

Responding to the accident, in addition to the State Police, were the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Serious Crash Analysis Response Team, Wall Township police and other Wall Township first responders.

Belmar Boulevard was shut to traffic for hours Wednesday afternoon while the accident was investigated and cleared.

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.