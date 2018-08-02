Borough mulls possible addition of electric vehicle charging station

LAKE COMO — The borough has released the results of a survey asking residents whether they own an electric or hybrid vehicle.

Borough officials are exploring the possibility of installing an electric vehicle charging station as a part of Green Team’s initiative, Councilwoman Hawley Scull said at a recent council meeting.

The survey, posted on the borough’s Facebook page, was created to help “gauge” the need for an electric vehicle charging station, and was open to anyone living in, near or traveling through Lake Como.

Of 73 survey respondents, 12 percent said they owned an electric/hybrid vehicle, according to the borough’s post.

