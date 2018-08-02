Avon resident ‘dunks’ on cancer with basketball clinic

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — Kathryn Mahon, Avon-By-The-Sea resident and upcoming Manasquan High School senior, will be hosting a youth basketball clinic to help raise funds for Squan-A-Thon. From Monday, Aug. 13, through Friday, Aug. 17, Kathryn will be running the “Let’s Dunk on Cancer” basketball clinic at the Avon Municipal Building, 301 Main St.

For Kathryn, basketball is a sport she has always loved. She said some of her favorite memories of growing up are of basketball camps with her friends. Kathryn said she initially was not sure if she would charge for her camp, however, Squan-A-Thon quickly changed that.