Avon resident ‘dunks’ on cancer with basketball clinic

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — Kathryn Mahon, Avon-By-The-Sea resident and upcoming Manasquan High School senior, will be hosting a youth basketball clinic to help raise funds for Squan-A-Thon.
From Monday, Aug. 13, through Friday, Aug. 17, Kathryn will be running the “Let’s Dunk on Cancer” basketball clinic at the Avon Municipal Building, 301 Main St.
For Kathryn, basketball is a sport she has always loved. She said some of her favorite memories of growing up are of basketball camps with her friends.
Kathryn said she initially was not sure if she would charge for her camp, however, Squan-A-Thon quickly changed that.
“After participting in Squan-A-Thon for the past few years, I have noticed the huge impact we have in our communities and on families that are struggling with cancer, thus, I want to continue that impact and make it everlasting,” said Kathryn, who is also a member of the Squan-A-Thon committee.
She also said she wants the families they help to know they don’t just think of Squan-A-Thon as a fun night dancing with friends, but they are constantly thinking about them and ways to help throughout the year.
