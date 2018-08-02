Allaire Community Farm begins move to new site

WALL TOWNSHIP – On a recent balmy morning, Lily the pig munched happily on corn-on-the-cob in the shady pen she shares with a duck companion at Allaire Community Farm.

“She’s thrilled to be in her new digs,” said JoAnn Burney, who, together with her husband, Sean Burney, founded the farm in 2013.

In early June, the farm moved around the corner from its original location on Allaire Road to 1923 Baileys Corner Road. It operates as a nonprofit sanctuary with a mission to “nurture with nature.”

The 25½-acre farm is expected to re-open to the public in the fall, once the paddocks and farm fixtures are spruced up.

The goal, Mrs. Burney said, is for people “to come and relax and enjoy the day, buying cut flowers, produce and eggs.”

Plans for the new farm unveiled in February depict a “Path to Independence” with a barn and outbuildings all made accessible to people who use wheelchairs.

For example, Mr. Burney said, the planned greenhouse will have waist-level raised beds to make it easier for elderly or handicapped volunteers to help garden.

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.