Affordable housing case in Mercer looms large for Wall

WALL TOWNSHIP – Mediation regarding the number of affordable housing units Wall Township must allow has been halted pending the outcome of a court case in Mercer County.

Township officials have held several mediation sessions with Fair Share Housing Center representatives before state Superior Court Judge Dennis R. O’Brien in Freehold. The most recent session was July 12.

In Mercer County, Judge Mary C. Jacobson is considering whether the number of required units in towns can be capped at 1,000, Township Committeeman Carl Braun said.

Judge O’Brien indicated he wants to await the outcome of that case before continuing the negotiations in Freehold, Mr. Braun said.

“The trial in Mercer will be persuasive, but not necessarily binding, in the Monmouth County case,” Township Attorney Sean T. Kean said on Friday.

Mr. Kean said Judge Jacobson will rule on whether municipalities will be required to factor in additional units due to the “gap period.”

During the gap period, beginning in 1999, the now-defunct state Council on Affordable Housing [COAH] failed to issue guidelines for municipalities and the need for low- and moderate-income housing in New Jersey was left largely unmet, affordable housing advocates said.

