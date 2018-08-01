Karin H. Highton

Karin H. Highton, née Jaskinski, 76, of Point Pleasant Beach, passed away on July 31, 2018 at Specialty Hospital of Central Jersey, in Lakewood.
 
She was born in Jersey City, and has lived in Point Pleasant Beach for 35 years. She attended the Union City School System, where she graduated from high school