Jean DeSantis died in her home surrounded by family on July 23, 2018, at the age of 89.
Jean is survived by her son C.J. and grandson Collin.
Memorial Mass is Monday, August 13 at 7 p.m. at St. Denis Church in Manasquan.
In lieu of flowers, a donation could be made to
