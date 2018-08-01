Fireman’s Fair begins with parade and continues all week

MANASQUAN — Following a parade of fire engines to Mallard Park on Tuesday night, there are lights, rides, games and food to attract hundreds to the borough’s annual Fireman’s Fair. It will run this year from July 31 through Aug. 4.

The Fireman’s Fair, which will run each night from 6 to 10:30 p.m., is held annually by the Manasquan Volunteer Engine Company No. 2, and is the company’s main fundraiser each year.

Tickets for each ride will be $1 per ticket, $20 for a strip of 28 tickets and $25 for a family night wristband. Mega passes are $50.

According to Michael Galos, foreman of the engine company, proceeds fund the building and its operations, as well as any improvements or repairs necessary for the building.

The fair began with Firefighter’s Night on Tuesday, featuring a 6 p.m. parade down Main Street to Mallard Park.

