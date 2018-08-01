Board hears arguments for Belmar Inn redevelopment

BELMAR — The application for the proposed four-story condominium development for 112-114 12th Ave., the current Belmar Inn property, was heard before the zoning board after being postponed for two months.

The Belmar Board of Adjustment met on Wednesday, July 25, and Thursday, July 26, to primarily discuss Edelman Investment Group LLC’s application to build a four-story condominium unit with three floors of condos and a first-level garage.