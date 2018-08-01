Board hears arguments for Belmar Inn redevelopment

BELMAR — The application for the proposed four-story condominium development for 112-114 12th Ave., the current Belmar Inn property, was heard before the zoning board after being postponed for two months.
The Belmar Board of Adjustment met on Wednesday, July 25, and Thursday, July 26, to primarily discuss Edelman Investment Group LLC’s application to build a four-story condominium unit with three floors of condos and a first-level garage.
At the July 25 meeting, with close to 200 Belmar residents in the audience, William Shipers, attorney and the sole applicant, explained why he wants to redevelop the Belmar Inn, which is currently owned by Duran Marvani of Rainbow Hospitality Group.
After Mr. Shipers’ testimony, which included police reports from Belmar Inn incidents and public comment from Maria Florio, who lives across the street from the inn, complaining to the Belmar mayor and council about the business on multiple occasions, members of the public were able to question Mr. Shipers. These questions reflected the overall negative response to the project.
Although many from the public agreed the Belmar Inn property needs to be redeveloped, they said it could be done in a different way, for instance as two single-family homes.
