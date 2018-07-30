July 30 movie on the beach cancelled due to weather

MANASQUAN — The movie scheduled to be screened on Main Beach tonight, July 30, has been cancelled due to inclement weather, organizers have announced.

The borough screens different movies over the summer months at dusk on certain Monday nights, free of charge. The first movie on the beach was shown this year on July 3.

Despite from tonight’s movie cancellation, other film showings remain scheduled for Aug. 13 and 27, weather permitting; the titles are yet to be determined.

The movies on the beach are presented by the Manasquan Tourism Commission. Attendees are welcome to bring their own blankets and enjoy the shows free of charge.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.