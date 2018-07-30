Jeremiah Gerard Murray, of Sea Girt, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 26, at the age of 86.
He was born and raised in Bayonne and graduated from Jersey Prep. He went on to get a bachelor of electrical engineering degree from New Jersey Institute of Technology and received his mas
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)