Eucharia Rose Pilsbury, 90, of Upper Montclair, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 21, 2018, surrounded by family.

Known to family and friends as Cary, she was born on December 28, 1927, in Bloomfield, to the late Harry P. Riordan and Katherine Riordan, née Kenny.

Cary was raised in Bloomfield and graduated