‘Doughboy’ statue returned to its place of honor

BELMAR — The “Spirit of the American Doughboy” was returned to its pedestal in Doughboy Park Friday morning, after repairs to correct damage from suspected vandalism.

The Belmar Historical Society [BHS] along with local veterans, residents and Belmar Mayor Brian Magovern celebrated the homecoming of the statue that has come to symbolize the borough, according to BHS vice president Pat O’Keefe.

The repairs, paid for by a local fundraising campaign, were done by The Seward Johnson Atelier at the Grounds for Sculpture in Hamilton, whose workers also handled the statue’s reinstallation.

The statue had been removed and transported to Seward Johnson in May.

The base of the statue honors the 102 Belmar residents who fought in World War I. The damage was first noticed in September of 2016 and through local efforts funds were raised to get the statue repaired.

