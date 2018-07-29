School board cites lower enrollment for state aid loss

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant School District Board of Education has approved revisions to the 2018-2019 budget to be implemented in response to a $364,599 reduction in state aid.

“Really what it comes down to is that we’ve lost students over the last seven, eight years,” Superintendent Vincent S. Smith said during a special meeting on the hugest July 23.

On July 13, Gov. Phil Murphy announced new school funding distribution totals based on revisions made to the School Funding Reform Act [SFRA].

While 391 districts are being allocated funds, $32 million is being redistributed from 172 districts.

With the approval of the 2018-2019 state budget, the district received a revised state aid notice for the upcoming school year, informing officials that $364,599 in state aid was being reduced from the March 15 state aid figure.

On Monday, the board approved several revisions to the budget that will be implemented in response to the reduction.