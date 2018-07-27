State slates $10M for Bay preservation

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Save Barnegat Bay is working with local towns on projects that will improve the water quality and ecosystem of the Barnegat Bay.

The series of projects, being planned for Brick, Point Pleasant Borough, Point Pleasant Beach and Bay Head, is expected to be bank rolled by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection [NJDEP], which has made $10 million in funding available to improve the health of the bay and its watershed.

“Save Barnegat Bay is partnering with the local towns to help better understand stormwater, green infrastructure and coastal living resources like shorelines,” Britta Wenzel, executive director of Save Barnegat Bay, said this week.

In Brick Township, Save Barnegat Bay is working with the township’s environmental commission to reduce the number of clinging jellyfish that are proliferating in the residental lagoons on the Metedeconk River.

“Bulkhead scrubbing and vacuuming to remove polyps and interrupt reproduction cycles with dive teams, scientific analysis of before and after to determine efficacy, analysis of species, education of homeowners and assistance in removing floating docks for over-wintering,” Ms. Wenzel said, adding that Save Barnegat Bay, with the help of the township, has asked the state for $300,000 for the project.

