Seaweeders sow awareness with sustainable garden

BAY HEAD — Tucked away in a corner of the parking lot of Bay Head’s recycling center, among pickup trucks and work sheds, sits a garden of green.

Maintained by the Seaweeders Garden Club, a club for gardeners in the towns of Mantoloking and Bay Head, the patch features a multitude of types of flowers, butterflies and vegetables, all utilized in the pursuit of education, sustainability and charitable giving.

“The patch started with the concept of an educational garden for its members,” Seaweeders President Peggy Morrissey said. “Now it has truly branched out to the community.”

Sitting on loaned public property, the Seaweeders’ garden in Bay Head began in 2007 as a learning space for club members. It has since undergone a metamorphosis of sorts, according to Seaweeders Treasurer and Patch Chair Sharon Shaning, with environmentally friendly practices instituted in the garden, community projects built and fresh produce donated to local food pantries.

The garden grows many types of vegetables, including tomatoes, peppers, garlic, eggplant, cucumber and zucchini. What is used as an educational experience for club members is then donated to different charities all located in Point Pleasant Beach, namely St. Gregory’s Pantry, the Valentine House and Mary’s Table, according to Ms. Morrissey.

