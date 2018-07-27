Political action club gets green light at PPBHS

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A group of students at Point Pleasant Beach High School has the right to meet as a new club focused on creating positive change in the community and the world, the superintendent announced Tuesday.

Students Take Action for a New Day [STAND] was approved as a club recognized, but not sponsored by, the Board of Education on July 24.

The group is a local chapter of the Young Democrats of America.

“I am happy that the board finally acknowledged our right to be treated equally as every other student interest club,” said student Anna Kuzmic. “We are eager to start moving forward with our agenda this fall as an official club.”

Formerly known as the Activism Group, the students and some parents petitioned the board over the past several months to be recognized as an official club, with the same privileges as other sanctioned clubs at the high school.

The group formed in February around the movement for school safety in the wake of school shootings.

The students organized a peaceful walkout March 14 in a show of solidarity with other students calling for improvements to school security. The walkout was held in conjunction with school administration and local police.

Over the past several board meetings the official status of the group was a topic of debate among board members, students and parents.

Legal counsel for the board expressed throughout the process that while the school district could allow the students to meet, to allocate any funds would be a violation of Citizen to Protect Public Funds v. Board of Education of Parsippany-Troy Hills.

The case law states that allocating public funds to something that is partisan in nature is a misuse of those funds.

The board agreed to the students’ request for the same privileges as other school clubs, specifically that the group would be allowed to meet at the high school, be included in the yearbook and take part in school functions such as the activity fair.

