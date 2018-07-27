America Legion hosts feast for a good cause

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Sixteen of the areas top grillmasters fired up their barbecues for a chance at winning the coveted title of best ribs during the 11th annual Rib Cook-Off at American Legion Post 348.

While rain threatened to put a damper on the days festivities July 21, hundreds came out to the post on Mantoloking Road for a delectable afternoon feast while mingling among friends and colleagues all in the name of raising funds to support a good cause.

“We have been here since the beginning,” said Jay Marter, of team Jay’s Bad Ass Bones, one of the 16 competitors vying for the coveted title.

“I have enjoyed doing it ever since they first started it years ago. It is all for the veterans, which is so important. It is just a real good time for everyone.”

Walking into the back area of the post, the smell of ribs and barbecue sauce filled the air as the grillmasters fired up their varied equipment that helped make their creations unique from others being judged by six top chefs from businesses across the Jersey Shore area.

“Last year was our first year and we decided to come back,” said Wade Johnson, of team Yard Sale BBQ.

“It was a good experience, it was our first competition last year … but everyone is cool here, it is definitely not rushed, everybody enjoys it, it is great. We’ve got a lot more ribs, we’re feeding a lot more people today.”

