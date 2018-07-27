90 years of boardwalk fun at Jenkinson’s

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Throughout the years, one of the constants in this beachfront community has been the Boardwalk and next week Jenkinson’s will celebrate 90 years of fun and games.

On Thursday, Aug. 2, Jenkinson’s Boardwalk will celebrate its iconic status on the Jersey Shore and in Point Pleasant Beach since its founding in 1928.

“It’s a true milestone and we are very proud to be celebrating it. Having always been a family owned business makes it even more exceptional as generations have come together to make this a special place,” said Toby Wolf, spokeswoman for Jenkinson’s Boardwalk.

Festivities will include entertainment and specials on food and concessions throughout the day.

From 3 to 7 p.m., barbershop singers, a game show, flea circus and face painters will all be happening along the boards.

A circus featuring an aerialist, music and dancing through the decades, will take the South Beach stage at 4 and 6 p.m.

Princesses and other storybook characters will be available for photos from 6 to 9 p.m. along with a caricaturist in the ride park.

A fireworks display will go off at dark and Garden State Radio will take the stage at the Pavilion Beach Stage at 7 p.m.

Jenkinson’s is also using the 90th anniversary to look forward to the future and what is yet to come.

“Celebrating our 90th makes us look forward to our 100th anniversary in 2028,” Ms. Wolf said.

