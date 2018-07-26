St. Catharine-St. Margaret held 52nd Candlelight Ball

SPRING LAKE — The St. Catharine-St. Margaret parish family held its 52nd annual Candlelight Ball July 20 at the Spring Lake Golf Club.

The event is organized annually by the St. Catharine School Parent Teacher Association [PTA] according to the school’s business manger, Lisa Cole.

“It’s the only major fundraiser that the parish participates in for the benefit of the school and the religious education department,” Ms. Cole said, adding that throughout the year, the PTA raises funds for individual activities.

The event raised an anticipated $75,000, according to Stacy Vitale, who chaired the event last year and helped organize it this year. The final number will be released in the coming days.

Kerryn Shaughnessy, who co-chaired this year’s ball with Maureen Gilroy, said, “It was an incredible evening to honor [the] dedicated individuals who support our parish, school and community. This annual event brings our school and parish members together to celebrate our wonderful community.”

