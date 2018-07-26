Sea Girt Library to expand regardless of MCLS vote

SEA GIRT — Lisa Luke, Sea Girt’s Librarian since 2016, is optimistic about the future of the library, which plans to ex- pand whether it leaves the Monmouth County Library System [MCLS] or not.

At the July 11 borough council meeting, Councilwoman Anne Morris and Ms. Luke pitched a presentation to the community. It considered de- parting from MCLS and, sepa- rately, planned additions to the library and establishing a “town center” which while still in the “conceptual stage,” as Ms. Morris put it at the meeting, are definitely going to happen.

Sitting in the quaint, quiet Sea Girt Library an hour before it opens its doors to the public, she enthusiastically described her vision for the future, with an emphasis on creating a custom library that benefits the community.